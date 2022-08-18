Arizona judge sets limits on clergy confession privileges in Mormon child sex-abuse case

An Arizona judge has ruled that the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints may not use the state's “clergy-penitent privilege” to refuse to answer questions or turn over documents in a child sex-abuse case.

Clergy in Arizona and many other states are required to report information about child sexual abuse or neglect to authorities. But there's an exception if they learn of the abuse through spiritual confessions.

The judge’s ruling stems from a case involving Paul Adams, a Mormon and U.S. Border Patrol agent who posted videos of himself on the dark web molesting two of his six children.

Adams waived his right to keep his church confessions secret when he posted the videos.

He committed suicide while in custody before he could stand trial for the crimes.