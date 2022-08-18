Former student arrested for allegedly threatening Williams High School

Williams police have arrested an 18-year-old man after he allegedly threatened his former high school.

Officials say say they arrested Travis Barrio Wednesday after he allegedly posted a “threat to school safety” concerning Williams High School Instagram.

Barrio was expelled from the school last week, Williams police said in a statement.

Barrio was booked into the Coconino County Detention Center on suspicion of making terroristic threats and interruption of an educational institution.

Williams police said they will have extra patrol officers at both the elementary and high school Thursday for enhanced security.