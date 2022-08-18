© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Sinema stands by decision to kill tax hike on investors

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Bree Burkitt
Published August 18, 2022 at 6:25 AM MST
sinema.jpg
AP
/
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema

Arizona Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema stood by her decision to kill a tax hike on investors during an event in Flagstaff earlier this week.

Sinema has received nearly $1 million in campaign contributions over the past year from private equity professionals, hedge fund managers and venture capitalists.

For years, Democrats have promised to raise taxes on such investors. But Sinema forced a series of changes to the $740 billion spending package, eliminating a proposed tax increase on these same entities. The bill — with Sinema’s alterations — is set to be signed by President Biden this week.

Some critics say she let the contributions influence her decision.

But Sinema says that’s not the case. Instead, she says she simply did what’s best for Arizona during a brief stop in Flagstaff Tuesday.

“The tax provisions that were proposed by some of my colleagues in that bill would have negatively impacted small and mid-sized businesses in Arizona and I was unwilling to accept tax hikes on small and mid-sized businesses," Sinema said.

But the Associated Press reports that many in the Democratic Party see her defense of the favorable tax treatment received by investors as “indefensible.”

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsKyrsten Sinemabiden administrationarizona taxes
Bree Burkitt
Bree Burkitt is the host of Morning Edition and a reporter for KNAU. Previously, she worked as a reporter and editor for The Arizona Republic, covering public safety, law enforcement and crime. She is a graduate of Northern Arizona University and has additionally worked at The Spectrum & Daily News in Southern Utah and the Arizona Daily Sun. When not working, Bree can usually be found reading or out in the woods with her two dogs, Jill and Sonora.
See stories by Bree Burkitt