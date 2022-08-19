© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Crisis looms without big cuts to over-tapped Colorado River

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 19, 2022 at 6:27 AM MST
Lake Mead drought — AP
John Locher
/
AP Photo
A man walks by a formerly sunken boat standing upright into the air with its stern buried in the mud along the shoreline of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area near Boulder City, Nev., June 22, 2022. Las Vegas and Phoenix may be forced to ration water or restrict growth. Farmers may confront painful decisions about which crops to stop planting. Those are a few of the dire consequences that could result if states, cities and farms cannot agree on how to cut the amount of water they draw from the Colorado River.

Dire consequences could result if states, cities and farms across the American West cannot agree on how to cut the amount of water they draw from the Colorado River.

Hydroelectric turbines may stop turning. Las Vegas and Phoenix may be forced to restrict water usage or growth. Farmers may have to stop planting some crops.

Yet for years, seven states that depend on the river have allowed more water to be taken from it than nature can replenish.

Despite widespread recognition of the crisis, the states missed a deadline this week to propose cuts. And the government stopped short of imposing cuts on its own.

Associated Press
