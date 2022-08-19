Overnight closures planned next week on SR 89A through Oak Creek Canyon

The Arizona Department of Transportation next week will continue full overnight closures of State Route 89A through Oak Creek Canyon as they continue to improve the highway.

The roadway will be closed next Monday, August 22, through Friday August 26, from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Northbound 89A will be closed at the Cave Springs Campground and southbound travel will be closed at the Oak Creek Vista Overlook.

Drivers traveling between Flagstaff and Sedona will need to use interstate 17 and State Route 179 as a detour.

Officials note there are no closures scheduled for the weekend. Crews are set to wrap up overnight operations by Aug. 26.

The restrictions are in place as part of an $11-million improvement project, which includes rockfall mitigation, erosion control and bridge rehabilitation.