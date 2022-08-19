Pipeline Fire closure area reduced

Several areas of the Coconino National Forest have been re-opened following the Pipeline Fire.

All areas located east of Highway 89, including the Cinders OHV area and the Sunset Crater National Monument, have re-opened to the public.

Officials urged visitors to use caution while in the area as there are still post-fire hazards in the area, including rolling rocks, falling trees and flood waters.

Some portions of the burned area will remain closed for the foreseeable future for public safety, such as the popular Lockett Meadow and Weatherford Canyon. Forest officials will reevaluate whether the risks can be mitigated after the winter season.

A number of trails also remain closed, such as the Weatherford and Waterline trails, as well as a portion of the Arizona Trail.

Visit the Coconino National Forest website for a full map of the closures.