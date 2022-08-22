© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Supreme Court says voters can't repeal tax cuts

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 22, 2022 at 7:01 AM MST
Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert M. Brutinel speaks during oral arguments, in Phoenix on April 20, 2021. The Arizona Supreme Court on Thursday, April 21, 2022, ruled that the state's voters do not have the right to reject a massive income tax cut approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature and Gov, Doug Ducey last year. The order signed by Chief Justice Brutinel does not explain the court's reasoning, saying a full opinion will be released later.

The Arizona Supreme Court says tax cuts or increases enacted by the Legislature can never be blocked by opponents using the state constitution’s referendum power, with the rare exception of a tax that funds a completely new state department.

The opinion released Friday explains the court’s April 21 decision reinstating a massive income tax cut enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature last year and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey.

The court reversed a lower court decision that said the tax cuts could be blocked and placed on the ballot for voters to decide because the cuts did not appropriate money.

