Arizona Supreme Court says voters can't repeal tax cuts

The Arizona Supreme Court says tax cuts or increases enacted by the Legislature can never be blocked by opponents using the state constitution’s referendum power, with the rare exception of a tax that funds a completely new state department.

The opinion released Friday explains the court’s April 21 decision reinstating a massive income tax cut enacted by the Republican-controlled Legislature last year and signed by GOP Gov. Doug Ducey.

The court reversed a lower court decision that said the tax cuts could be blocked and placed on the ballot for voters to decide because the cuts did not appropriate money.