Tucson hiker missing in Zion National Park as flooding hits Southwest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 22, 2022 at 6:23 AM MST
Zion monsoon
Zion National Park
/
National Park Service

Authorities have been searching for days for a Tucson woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest.

The National Park Service says rangers and search and rescue team members were looking Sunday for 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri.

They say she was among several hikers who were swept off their feet Friday afternoon by rushing water.

Meanwhile, there was also flooding Saturday night in Moab, Utah, and at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico, where 150 tourists were evacuated after being stranded by rising water.

