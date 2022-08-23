Arizona teachers can apply for grant to help pay for classroom supplies

Arizona teachers can get up to $600 for classroom materials thanks to a new grant.

Teachers can submit project proposals to the nonprofit crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose for classroom supplies.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced the grant Monday, adding that teachers “need all the support we can give them” after the last few “deeply challenging” school years.

Arizona public school teachers who teach pre-K through 12th grade are eligible to apply for funding.

Nearly half of the money is earmarked for teachers working in one of Arizona’s 13 rural counties with the rest going to educators in Maricopa and Pima counties.

Project proposals will be accepted until the $5 million in funding runs out. Visit www.azed.gov/teachergrants for more information and to apply.