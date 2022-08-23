© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona teachers can apply for grant to help pay for classroom supplies

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 23, 2022 at 6:57 AM MST
Teacher supplies
Lindsey Balbierz for NPR

Arizona teachers can get up to $600 for classroom materials thanks to a new grant.

Teachers can submit project proposals to the nonprofit crowdfunding platform DonorsChoose for classroom supplies.

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman announced the grant Monday, adding that teachers “need all the support we can give them” after the last few “deeply challenging” school years.

Arizona public school teachers who teach pre-K through 12th grade are eligible to apply for funding.

Nearly half of the money is earmarked for teachers working in one of Arizona’s 13 rural counties with the rest going to educators in Maricopa and Pima counties.

Project proposals will be accepted until the $5 million in funding runs out. Visit www.azed.gov/teachergrants for more information and to apply.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsteachersArizona Department of Educationeducation funding
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF