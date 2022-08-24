© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
KNAU and Arizona News

Heavy rain causes widespread flooding across northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 24, 2022 at 1:20 PM MST
flash_flood_3.jpg

Heavy rainfall today caused widespread flooding across parts of northern Arizona, particularly in Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties.

A strong cell over Flagstaff prompted numerous Flash Flood Warnings in areas including recent burn scars, downtown, and on the campus of Northern Arizona University.

The Navajo and Hopi Nations also experienced flash flooding in many areas, including Hard Rock, Pinon, and the Oraibi and Moenkopi washes.

The National Weather Service also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Yavapai County. More storms are expected Thursday.

