The Prescott City Council has picked Connie Cantelme to fill a vacant seat.

Cantelme will serve through November 2023 when the remaining two years of the term will be filled by election.

She was selected out of 22 applicants and approved 5 to 1 by the council.

The seat was left open after former Councilwoman Jessica Hall stepped down in July.

Cantelme will be sworn in on Sept. 13.