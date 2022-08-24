Prescott Valley police ask for public's help in locating missing teenager

The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Authorities say Mayloni Rutledge reportedly disappeared from her home in Prescott Valley in the early evening of Monday, August 22, 2022. She has not been seen since.

Rudledge is described as a Black female minor with hazel eyes and blonde/brown hair. She is approximately 4’11” and 120 pounds. Rutledge was last seen wearing a black Legendary Street Wear sweater and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Prescott Valley Police Department at 928-772-9267 or call 911. Anonymous tips may be called in to Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232.