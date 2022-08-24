© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Tucson hiker dies after disappearing in Zion National Park flash flood

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 24, 2022 at 6:25 AM MST
Zion National Park entrance
Rick Bowmer
/
AP
The entrance to Zion National Park in Springdale, Utah.

A Tucson woman has died after she was swept away during flash flooding last week at Utah’s Zion National Park.

Zion National Park spokesman Jonathan Shafer said in a news release Tuesday that the body of 29-year-old Jetal Agnihotri was found Monday. That ended a four-day search and rescue mission that extended beyond the park’s southern border.

Her death is the latest reminder of the dangers of hiking in the narrow, red rock canyons in the southern Utah park during monsoon season. They can be as narrow as windows and hundreds of feet deep and can quickly become dangerous during flooding.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsZion National Parkflash floodingNational Park Servicefatalities
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press