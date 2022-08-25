Arizona among states to receive funds for abandoned oil and gas well cleanup
The Interior Department is giving 24 states, including Arizona, millions of dollars in funding to start cleaning high-priority oil and gas wells abandoned on state and private land.
A news release said up to 10,000 wells could be dealt with under grants announced Thursday. It's part of $4.7 billion set for orphan well cleanup under the bipartisan infrastructure plan approved late last year.
The department has said more than a billion dollars will be given out during this fiscal year. Arizona is set to receive $25 million.
California, Ohio and Texas are among states receiving the most money as they have the most abandoned wells.