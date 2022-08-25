Tribal gaming revenue hits record levels in 2022

Tribal gaming hit record levels in 2022. Gambling income topped $123 million for the fiscal year in June. The Arizona Mirror reports it’s the largest revenue to date.

Under the gaming compacts, all tribes that own and operate casinos in Arizona must contribute a percentage of their gaming revenue each year to the state, and other municipalities.

About 88% of tribal gaming contributions go to Arizona, while the other 12% is distributed by tribes to the cities, towns and counties of their choosing for local community services and public safety programs.

There are 24 tribal casinos in Arizona, operated by 16 of the state’s 22 federally recognized tribal nations.