Utah sues Biden administration over move to restore national monuments

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 25, 2022 at 2:21 PM MST
Utah state and county officials have sued the Biden administration over the decision last year to restore two sprawling national monuments on lands sacred to Native Americans. Former President Donald Trump controversially downsized them during his term.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday over Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monuments alleges that President Joe Biden’s action violates the authority granted in a century-old law that allows presidents to protect sites considered historically, geographically or culturally important.

The fate of the monuments is among the United States’ most prominent battles over public lands and how they’re managed.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the administration did not have any comment about the lawsuit.

