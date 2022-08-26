© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona attorney general files motion for warrant of execution, setting up third execution this year

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 26, 2022 at 2:05 PM MST
File image: Murray Hooper
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
/

The Arizona Attorney General's Office has filed a motion with the state supreme court for a warrant of execution for 76-year-old Murray Hooper.

The former Phoenix police officer was convicted of a double murder and attempted homicide in 1980 and sentenced to death in 1983.

The court is scheduled to consider the motion in October. If granted, this would be the third execution warrant issued in Arizona this year after the state suspended executions for many years.

The state attorney general’s office says there are currently 111 inmates on Arizona's death row, 22 of whom have exhausted their appeals.

