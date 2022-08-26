Arizona attorney general files motion for warrant of execution, setting up third execution this year

The Arizona Attorney General's Office has filed a motion with the state supreme court for a warrant of execution for 76-year-old Murray Hooper.

The former Phoenix police officer was convicted of a double murder and attempted homicide in 1980 and sentenced to death in 1983.

The court is scheduled to consider the motion in October. If granted, this would be the third execution warrant issued in Arizona this year after the state suspended executions for many years.

The state attorney general’s office says there are currently 111 inmates on Arizona's death row, 22 of whom have exhausted their appeals.