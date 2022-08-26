© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Constable, 3 others killed during eviction in Tucson

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 26, 2022 at 6:17 AM MST
Four people have been killed, including a local law enforcement official, in a shooting at an apartment complex in southern Arizona.

KVOA-TV reports that police identified one of the victims of Thursday's shooting as Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and another as an employee of the apartment complex.

Martinez-Garibay was serving an eviction notice at the complex at the time of the shooting, but additional details are still unknown.

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday in Martinez-Garibay's honor.

KNAU and Arizona News state and local newsKNAU and Arizona newsmass shootingstucsonArizona Governor Doug Duceycrime
Associated Press
