Constable, 3 others killed during eviction in Tucson

Four people have been killed, including a local law enforcement official, in a shooting at an apartment complex in southern Arizona.

KVOA-TV reports that police identified one of the victims of Thursday's shooting as Pima County Constable Deborah Martinez-Garibay and another as an employee of the apartment complex.

Martinez-Garibay was serving an eviction notice at the complex at the time of the shooting, but additional details are still unknown.

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on Friday in Martinez-Garibay's honor.