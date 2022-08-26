Ruling keeps Arizona voting measure on the ballot

A judge in Phoenix has ruled that an Arizona initiative expanding voting access and rolling back a host of restrictions enacted by the Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey will be on the November ballot.

Thursday's ruling will stand unless opponents of the Free and Fair Elections Act succeed in their state Supreme Court appeal. The measure barely squeaked by after opponents were able to get nearly 100,000 signatures disqualified. The Supreme Court ordered the judge to explain how he came up with his final numbers by midday Friday.

The high court has already decided that initiatives creating greater transparency for political spending and boosting the number of assets shielded from creditors would be on the ballot.