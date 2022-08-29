© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Man falls to death at Grand Canyon's North Rim

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 29, 2022 at 5:28 AM MST
Bright Angel Point
J.Baird
/
National Park Service
Bright Angel Point on the North Rim of Grand Canyon.

A man fell to his death on the Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim Friday.

National Park Service officials say rangers found his body about 200 feet below the rim near the park’s Bright Angel Point Trail.

The 44-year-old man was allegedly off the trail when he accidentally slipped off the edge Friday afternoon. His name was not immediately released.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County’s Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Park officials encouraged visitors to stay safe by sticking to designated trails and to always keep a safe distance of at least 6 feet from the rim.

