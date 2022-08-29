Man falls to death at Grand Canyon's North Rim

A man fell to his death on the Grand Canyon National Park’s North Rim Friday.

National Park Service officials say rangers found his body about 200 feet below the rim near the park’s Bright Angel Point Trail.

The 44-year-old man was allegedly off the trail when he accidentally slipped off the edge Friday afternoon. His name was not immediately released.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County’s Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating.

Park officials encouraged visitors to stay safe by sticking to designated trails and to always keep a safe distance of at least 6 feet from the rim.