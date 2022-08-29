© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Officials hope to re-open flood-damaged I-10 between Phoenix and LA

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 29, 2022 at 6:00 AM MST
Interstate 10 washout
Associated Press
/
Caltrans
This photo provided by Caltrans shows construction on a washed out section of Interstate 10 near Desert Center, Calif., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Officials hope to fully reopen the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix by early next week after a flash flood washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert.

Officials hope to fully reopen the main highway from Los Angeles to Phoenix by early this week after a flash flood washed out part of the road through the Southern California desert.

The flooding began Wednesday evening amid the latest round of monsoonal thunderstorms to hit the region this summer.

The damaged roadway was part of a detour past a repair project along eastbound Interstate 10 near the small community of Desert Center, about 165 miles east of Los Angeles.

The California Department of Transportation on Friday said crews are working around the clock to restore the detour lane by early this week, which would reopen both eastbound lanes to motorists.

Interstate 10trafficmonsoon season
Associated Press
