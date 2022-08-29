Pedestrian dies after being struck by off-duty YCSO sergeant

Yavapai County officials say an off-duty deputy struck and killed a pedestrian in Yarnell Friday night.

The woman – identified as 74-year-old Donna Gordon – was crossing the street near Highway 89 and Post Road when she was hit by a car. The driver was a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office sergeant on the way home from his shift.

The sergeant’s name was not immediately released.

YCSO said they have asked the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crime Unit to investigate the incident.

Initial reports show impairment was not a factor in the crash.