Senate honors service members killed in 1967 aircraft carrier fire

The U.S. Senate has approved a bipartisan resolution honoring 134 service members who died during a fire aboard the USS Forrestal in July 1967 in the Gulf of Tonkin.

It was one of the worst losses of life on a Navy ship since World War II.

The late Arizona Senator John McCain was among the disaster’s survivors, which occurred three months before he became a prisoner of war in North Vietnam.

The fire broke out after the accidental launch of a rocket aboard the aircraft carrier and crews worked for 18 hours to extinguish it.

Two Arizonans were among the dead and more than 160 soldiers were injured.

The resolution sponsored by Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema recognizes those who fought the fire as well as the legacy of McCain.