KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Attorney General files lawsuit over City of Tucson's COVID-19 vaccination requirement

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published August 30, 2022 at 2:00 PM MST
covid-19-vaccines.jpg
Arizona Department of Health Services
Arizona’s Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against the city of Tucson over its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

Mark Brnovich’s office alleges Tucson violated state law and discriminated against city employees who requested religious accommodations or disability-based exemptions to the vaccine mandate.

Tucson approved an ordinance in 2021 that implemented a COVID-19 vaccination requirement for its more than 4,000 employees. They had to be vaccinated by last December or face job termination.

After the ordinance was approved, Brnovich gave the city 30 days to rescind it. Tucson city officials subsequently extended the vaccination deadline.

The state’s lawsuit alleges Tucson imposed adverse, retaliatory actions and discriminated against its employees based on religious beliefs, medical conditions and disabilities.

