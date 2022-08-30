Lane restrictions planned for I-17 between Phoenix and Flagstaff

Drivers should plan for lane restrictions on Interstate 17 between Flagstaff and Phoenix as crews continue to install fiber-optic cable along the roadway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation officials say northbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane near Coldwater Road – milepost 245 – overnight through Wednesday morning.

The southbound I-17 will be narrowed to one lane near milepost 260’s Bloody Basin Road overnight starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday morning.

ADOT is installing fiber optic infrastructure along the interstate from south of Flagstaff to Anthem Way. Officials say the project is expected to continue through the rest of the year.