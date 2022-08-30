Planned Parenthood to resume abortions in Arizona

Planned Parenthood is again offering abortion care in Pima County after months of legal limbo.

On Monday, two facilities reverted to the services provided before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Officials say they can do so under a court injunction that blocks the state’s near-total abortion ban. A judge is expected to rule on the matter by September 19.

A Planned Parenthood representative told the Arizona Daily Star that the same services will be offered at other Arizona locations once staff members “feel comfortable.”

Planned Parenthood has seven health-care centers in Arizona – four of which were providing abortion care before the law was overturned.

Abortions will be restricted to 15 weeks and under once a new bill becomes law in late September.