KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Supreme Court says Senate can keep 2020 election "audit" records secret

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 31, 2022 at 2:21 PM MST
Arizona's Supreme Court says the state Senate can keep records related to its partisan review of the 2020 election secret.

Wednesday's ruling says the documents are exempt from disclosure because the audit was part of an investigation that could lead to new election laws.

The state's high court ruled the Senate can keep hundreds of emails and other records secret because they are "privileged" and exempt from disclosure under state public records law.

The unanimous ruling means the public may never know much of what Republican Senate President Karen Fann and GOP Sen. Warren Petersen were telling the contractors hired to recount 2.1 million ballots from Maricopa County.

The review was prompted by former President Donald Trump's unsupported claim that he lost because of fraud.

The Senate’s so-called “audit” confirmed President Joe Biden won and found no major problems with ballot counting and other election equipment.

Associated Press
