Some Prescott forest roads impassable following monsoon storms

Several roads through the Prescott National Forest are unpassable due to recent monsoon storms.

Prescott National Forest officials said weather conditions caused extensive damage and washed-out multiple roadways, making them unsafe for low-clearance vehicles or completely impassable.

A portion of Senator Highway was severely damaged, as was Forest Service Road 87B in Mayer and several roads on Mingus Mountain in Camp Wood.

Maintenance crews are working to repair the roads, but continued monsoon rains have delayed their efforts. Officials urge visitors to use caution when driving on forest roads during the monsoon season.

Visit the Prescott National Forest website for current road conditions.