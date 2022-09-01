© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Ducey hails Taiwan semiconductor investment

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 1, 2022 at 6:27 AM MST
Ducey Taiwan visit
Taiwan Presidential Office
/
Associated Press
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, left, and Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen exchange gifts during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday hailed economic and educational cooperation with Taiwan, marked by a $12 billion investment in his state by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.

Gov. Doug Ducey is hailing economic and educational cooperation with Taiwan, marked by a $12 billion investment in his state by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp.

Ducey spoke Thursday at a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, the latest of a series of visits by U.S. political leaders that have stirred the ire of China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory and condemns all official contacts between Taipei and foreign governments that recognize Beijing.

Taiwan is a leader in the production of semiconductors, the critical chips that are used in everyday electronics and have become a battleground in the technology competition between the U.S. and China.

Arizona is also home to a base that trains Taiwan's F-16 fighter pilots.

