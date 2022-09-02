Two students arrested after allegedly threatening attack at Kingman High School

Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say they’ve arrested one 14-year-old girl and another 15-year-old girl for allegedly threatening to carry out a shooting at Kingman High School.

Earlier this week, law enforcement received a report that multiple students were plotting an attack.

Officers eventually discovered that the girls had reportedly been bullied by students and compiled a list of 14 people they intended to harm.

The girls were suspended from school and were eventually charged with making a terrorist threat, which is a class three felony.

They were booked into the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Facility.

The sheriff’s office says it has a zero-tolerance policy against threats and disruption of education facilities.