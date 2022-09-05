Hobbs declines to meet Lake in live Arizona governor debate

Democrat Katie Hobbs says she has declined to agree to a televised debate with Republican Kari Lake as both seek the Arizona governor’s office.

Hobbs’ campaign instead proposed that she and Lake sit down separately with Arizona PBS moderator Ted Simons for 30-minute interviews.

Lake's spokesman says voters deserve more than two candidates talking in separate rooms.

Hobbs' campaign has been talking with the Citizens Clean Election Commission and Arizona PBS for weeks to try to agree on terms for the scheduled Oct. 12 debate.

The debates are televised and streamed live across the state on PBS and numerous television stations.