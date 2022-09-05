© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Hobbs declines to meet Lake in live Arizona governor debate

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 5, 2022 at 6:02 AM MST
hobbs.jpg
AP
/

Democrat Katie Hobbs says she has declined to agree to a televised debate with Republican Kari Lake as both seek the Arizona governor’s office.

Hobbs’ campaign instead proposed that she and Lake sit down separately with Arizona PBS moderator Ted Simons for 30-minute interviews.

Lake's spokesman says voters deserve more than two candidates talking in separate rooms.

Hobbs' campaign has been talking with the Citizens Clean Election Commission and Arizona PBS for weeks to try to agree on terms for the scheduled Oct. 12 debate.

The debates are televised and streamed live across the state on PBS and numerous television stations.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsarizona newsArizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbsgovernor2022 ElectionArizona elections
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press