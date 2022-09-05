Law enforcement warns of statewide spike in colorful variety of fentanyl pills, worry they'll attract children

Arizona law enforcement is raising the alarm about a new colorful variety of fentanyl pills that have been reported statewide.

So far, the pills, referred to as rainbows or Skittles, haven’t been detected in Flagstaff, but Phoenix police recently seized large quantities of the potent synthetic opioid.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports, law enforcement officials worry the pastel and bright candy colors could attract younger people and encourage parents and other adults to be on the lookout for them.

Thirty-three children in Arizona died from fentanyl overdoses in 2021. Seven were under the age of 2.

Information about opioid overdose prevention and medication lock boxes can be found through the Coconino County Department of Health and Human Services, https://www.coconino.az.gov/2124/Health-and-Human-Services.