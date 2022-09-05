© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Man drowns in Lake Mohave near Arizona-Nevada border

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 5, 2022 at 2:42 PM MST
police line
1 of 1  — police line
Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.
carlballou/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Authorities say a man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border.

National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

They say a visitor called 911 around 2 p.m. Friday after the 44-year-old man was seen struggling while attempting to swim back to his boat.

Witnesses say the man wasn’t wearing a personal flotation device and was unable to retrieve multiple life jackets that were thrown overboard from bystanders on the boat.

It will be up to the Clark County Coroner’s Office to release the man's name and cause of death.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsLake Mohavedrowninglabor day
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press