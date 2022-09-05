Man drowns in Lake Mohave near Arizona-Nevada border

Authorities say a man has drowned in Lake Mohave near the Nevada-Arizona border.

National Park Service rangers located and recovered the body Saturday near the Cottonwood Cove area of Lake Mohave within the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

They say a visitor called 911 around 2 p.m. Friday after the 44-year-old man was seen struggling while attempting to swim back to his boat.

Witnesses say the man wasn’t wearing a personal flotation device and was unable to retrieve multiple life jackets that were thrown overboard from bystanders on the boat.

It will be up to the Clark County Coroner’s Office to release the man's name and cause of death.