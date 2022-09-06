© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Border Patrol sees shifting demographics among asylum seekers at U.S.-Mexico border

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 6, 2022 at 3:29 PM MST
U.S. Mexico border checkpoint
AP Photo
The Border Patrol is seeing a dramatic shift in demographics among people who come across the busiest places on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Officials say migrants are now coming from more than 100 countries. Historically, many people crossing the border are Mexican citizens, but now, officials say they are virtually absent.

They say Mexican citizens still cross at other, more remote areas. Migrants from countries outside Mexico and Central America's Northern Triangle countries accounted for 41% of all stops the Border Patrol made from October to July. That's up from 12% three years ago.

Authorities say a rule created during the pandemic to remain in Mexico during the asylum-seeking process may be part of the changing demographic.

Associated Press
