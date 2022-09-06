Hot weather hits much of Arizona, western U.S.

Swaths of the western United States are experiencing extreme heat.

The recent heat wave broke the all-time temperature record for the month of September in Salt Lake City. The National Weather Service recorded a high on Monday of 103 degrees at Salt Lake City International Airport.

The previous record high for the month was 100 degrees. Much of the region is seeing similar high temperatures.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the Grand Canyon and Page areas through Wednesday with temperatures reaching 115 degrees at Phantom Ranch. Parts of the lower deserts could see temperatures exceeding 100 degrees.

Some isolated thunderstorms are also expected across Northern Arizona on both Tuesday and Wednesday with chances increasing throughout the rest of the week.