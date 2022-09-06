Window Rock woman dies while backpacking in Grand Canyon

Authorities say an Arizona woman has died while backpacking in Grand Canyon National Park.

Park officials say 59-year-old Delphine Martinez of Window Rock was found dead Sunday along the Thunder River Trail about one mile from the confluence of Tapeats Creek and the Colorado River.

Martinez was on a multi-day backpacking trip. Officials say she hiked down the Thunder River Trail on Sunday in triple-digit heat. She reportedly became disoriented, then went unconscious.

Trip members attempted resuscitation efforts without success.

An investigation into the death is being conducted by the National Park Service in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office.

According to the National Park Service, temperatures in the inner canyon were over 100 degrees over the Labor Day weekend, with the high temperature at Phantom Ranch around 115 degrees.

Park rangers advise against hiking in the inner canyon during the heat of the day between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. as it can cause serious health risks, including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia and death.