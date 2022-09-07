Flagstaff police investigate fatal officer-involved shooting

Flagstaff Police and the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office are conducting an investigation into an officer-involved shooting death.

Authorities say the incident occurred Wednesday morning at a gas station on North Highway 89 where a male suspect was breaking windows and taking items from the store. He was reportedly threatening to stab people at another nearby business as well.

A police deputy made contact with the suspect in the middle of an intersection where the man produced a screwdriver and advanced towards the officer.

The suspect did not respond to officer commands to stop, and charged the deputy who then fired several shots, killing the suspect.

Another officer who arrived on scene fired his Taser.

The crime scene remains active, and the incident is under investigation. The suspect’s identity has yet to be released publicly.