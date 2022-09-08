Officials ID man shot and killed by Flagstaff law enforcement

Officials have identified the man killed by Flagstaff law enforcement during an alleged robbery Wednesday as 51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri.

A Flagstaff Police Department spokesperson said Henry was seen breaking windows and taking items from a gas station on North Highway 89 and Cummings Street and allegedly threatening to stab people at another nearby business.

A Flagstaff police officer confronted Henry the man in the middle of the intersection.

Officials say Henry produced a screwdriver and body camera footage shows him advancing toward one of the responding officers multiple times despite commands to stop.

A Coconino County Sheriff's deputy can then be seen firing at Henry as he charged, while another officer fired his Taser. Henry was struck and later died.

The incident is being investigated by the Northern Arizona Officer-Involved Shooting Team.