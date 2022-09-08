© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Officials ID man shot and killed by Flagstaff law enforcement

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 8, 2022 at 6:47 AM MST
Flagstaff Police Department
/
https://fpdtransparency.com/media-releases
Body-camera footage shows Flagstaff law enforcement confront 51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri on Sept. 7, 2022.

Officials have identified the man killed by Flagstaff law enforcement during an alleged robbery Wednesday as 51-year-old Donald Wayne Henry of Missouri.

A Flagstaff Police Department spokesperson said Henry was seen breaking windows and taking items from a gas station on North Highway 89 and Cummings Street and allegedly threatening to stab people at another nearby business.

A Flagstaff police officer confronted Henry the man in the middle of the intersection.

Officials say Henry produced a screwdriver and body camera footage shows him advancing toward one of the responding officers multiple times despite commands to stop.

A Coconino County Sheriff's deputy can then be seen firing at Henry as he charged, while another officer fired his Taser. Henry was struck and later died.

The incident is being investigated by the Northern Arizona Officer-Involved Shooting Team.

KNAU and Arizona News police shootingsFlagstaff Police DepartmentKNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsCoconino County Sheriff's Office
KNAU STAFF
