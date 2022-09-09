Mohave County Sheriff's Office attempting to ID 1971 cold case homicide victim

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office continues to try to identify the victim in a 1971 cold case homicide.

The female victim’s body was found in a desert area near a dirt road east of U.S. Highway 93 near Kingman in January of that year.

She has never been identified and investigators have made several attempts to find out who she was.

Earlier this year officials commissioned a DNA profile on the victim which has been completed and uploaded to national databases to identify potential family members.

The victim was about 40 years old at the time of her death and was 5-foot-4 weighing about 125 to 145 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.