© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

1 dead, 4 injured after motorboat flips at Grand Canyon

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 12, 2022 at 5:32 AM MST
grand_canyon.jpg

Authorities say a 67-year-old man has died after a motorboat flipped over inside Grand Canyon National Park.

Emergency medical personnel treated four people Saturday and transported them to the South Rim. Authorities say their injuries were not critical.

Park officials identified the man who died as Ronald Vanderlugt, but didn’t immediately release his hometown.

They say Vanderlugt was on the fifth day of his trip.

The boat flipped in Bedrock Rapid, which rafting experts say is a large rocky island that divides the Colorado River into left and right channels.

An investigation will be conducted by the National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsgrand canyon national parkfatalitiesboat crashcolorado river
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press