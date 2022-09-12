© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Grand Canyon phasing in more water restrictions due to waterline break

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 12, 2022 at 7:14 AM MST
Grand Canyon National Park officials have implemented water conservation measures following low levels in South Rim storage tanks.

Grand Canyon National Park officials say the South Rim has begun phasing in more water restrictions and conservation measures due to a series of breaks in the Transcanyon Waterline.

They expect the restrictions to remain in place until park staff can repair the break and water in storage tanks reach sustainable levels.

The North Rim of the Canyon will remain in its current water conservation status for the time being.

Under the additional restrictions, all Delaware North-operated Camper Services will be closed and the water spigots in both the Mather and Desert View campgrounds will be turned off.

Officials say the previous restrictions remain in place, including the use of disposable dishes and utensils in restaurants, serving water only by request and adopting low water-use methods to clean hotel rooms.

Xanterra concessions, services and overnight lodging at Phantom Ranch are closed until further notice.

All backcountry hikers should plan to carry their water or bring methods to treat river water.

Visit the park’s Critical Backcountry Updates page for the most up-to-date information.

