Arizona sports news: Cardinals criticized for quality of field turf after injuries, NBA fines, suspends Suns/Mercury owner over alleged workplace misconduct

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is criticizing the quality of the Arizona Cardinals field turf, saying two of his players were injured during in their winning game last week over Arizona.

Kansas City’s kicker slipped awkwardly early in the game, forcing the team to use their safety for most of the kicks offs and extra points. And first-round pick cornerback Trent McDuffie hurt his hamstring when his feet slipped on the field. The Cardinals lost to Kansas City 44-21.

Meanwhile, the NBA suspended Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver for one year and fined him $10 million after an investigation found he had engaged in what the league called “workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies.”

The findings come nearly a year after the NBA asked a law firm to investigate allegations that Sarver had a history of racist, misogynistic and hostile incidents over his nearly two-decade tenure overseeing the franchise.

The league said the results of the investigation were based on interviews with 320 individuals and more than 80,000 documents and other materials.

Sarver apologized for “words and actions that offended employees,” though he disagreed with some of the report’s findings.