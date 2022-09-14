The majority of Arizona students failed statewide testing

A new report from the Arizona Department of Education shows the majority of students are falling behind.

More than half of 3rd through 8th graders at Arizona’s public and charter schools failed the Academic Standards Assessment – known as AASA.

According to the report, only about 40% of Arizona students passed the English Language Arts section, while 33% passed the math portion.

Officials noted that the test scores were slightly better than the previous year.

Education and state leaders have previously stated that many students are still playing catch-up after the COVID-19 pandemic, which shuttered schools and forced online classes.