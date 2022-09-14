© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

U.S. wildlife officials announce revised recovery plan for endangered Gila Trout

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published September 14, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST
File image: Gila Trout
New Mexico Department of Game and Fish

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has announced the final revised recovery plan for the Gila Trout. The species is found in small, high mountain streams in Arizona and New Mexico.

The final plan includes specific criteria for determining when Gila Trout can be removed from the Federal List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife and lists site-specific actions that will be necessary to meet those criteria.

The Gila is one of the rarest trout species in the U.S. It was added to the Endangered Species Act in 1973.

Wildlife officials say successful efforts to restore populations have resulted in a down-listing of the fish to threatened in 2006.

Primary threats to the Gila Trout include habitat degradation, and competition and hybridization with exotic fish species, most notably rainbow and brown trout.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News arizona newsstate and local newsgila troutNew MexicoU.S. Fish and Wildlife Serviceenangered species list
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF