U.S. marshal officer fatally shoots man during Flagstaff arrest

Officials say a U.S. Marshal shot and killed a person during a joint operation in Flagstaff Wednesday.

State and federal officers were conducting a joint operation with Flagstaff police on Izabel Street when the shooting occurred, according to Flagstaff police spokesperson Sgt. Odis Brockman.

Deputies were attempting to arrest the person when officials say “a handgun was produced,” officials said. They fired at the man, striking him at least once.

A U.S. Marshal spokesperson said the man – who has not been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The agency often assists in apprehending violent offenders, but it’s not clear why they were attempting to take the man into custody.

The FBI office in Phoenix is investigating the shooting.