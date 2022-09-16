Arizona congressional leaders ask for more flood funding

Arizona’s congressional leaders have requested more funding to help communities mitigate post-wildfire flooding.

Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly sent a letter to the House and Senate Appropriations Committees alongside Congressman Tom O’Halleran.

The letter described the recent flooding impacts on Flagstaff, citing how more than 1,500 homes have been damaged by flood water and the closure of two state highways due to flooding.

They requested more than $41 million in funds to channel floodwaters through the affected neighborhoods and $34 million for on-forest watershed rehabilitation.

They also asked for more funding for conservation and burn-area rehabilitation in the 2023 appropriations bill.