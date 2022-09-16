© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Colorado City man charged after girls found in trailer

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 16, 2022 at 6:40 AM MST
1000.jpeg
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune via AP
Three girls embrace before they are removed from the home of Samuel Bateman, following his arrest in Colorado City, Ariz., on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. Seven were removed from the Bateman home, as well as two others from another house as part of the investigation.

A Colorado City man is facing federal charges that he tampered with evidence after he was arrested on a highway with young girls in an enclosed trailer.

Samuel Bateman was indicted this month on three counts of destroying records and tampering with criminal proceedings.

He pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal magistrate court in Flagstaff. A judge ordered that he remain behind bars while the case continues.

A state police agency arrested Bateman in Flagstaff in late August after someone spotted small fingers through a gap in the trailer's rear door.

Bateman has pleaded not guilty to child abuse charges in that case.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsColorado CityFlagstaffArizona U.S. Attorney's Office
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press