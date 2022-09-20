Arizona Legislature won't defend law limiting police filming

The Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature won't try to defend a new law limiting up-close filming of police that has been blocked by a federal judge.

The decision essentially ends the fight over the contentious proposal, although the Republican sponsor says he may push a revised measure next year.

The judge gave the Republican leaders until Friday to decide if they wanted their lawyers to intervene after the state attorney general refused to defend the law.

The judge agreed with the ACLU and press groups that it violates the First Amendment and temporarily blocked it last week.

The groups will now seek a permanent injunction.