KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Legislature won't defend law limiting police filming

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 20, 2022 at 6:10 AM MST
Phoenix police stand in front of police headquarters on May 30, 2020, in Phoenix, waiting for protesters marching to protest the death of George Floyd.
Ross D. Franklin
/
AP
Phoenix police stand in front of police headquarters on May 30, 2020. The Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature will not try to defend a new law that has been blocked by a federal judge that limits up-close filming of police, a decision that essentially ends the fight over the contentious proposal.

The Republican leaders of the Arizona Legislature won't try to defend a new law limiting up-close filming of police that has been blocked by a federal judge.

The decision essentially ends the fight over the contentious proposal, although the Republican sponsor says he may push a revised measure next year.

The judge gave the Republican leaders until Friday to decide if they wanted their lawyers to intervene after the state attorney general refused to defend the law.

The judge agreed with the ACLU and press groups that it violates the First Amendment and temporarily blocked it last week.

The groups will now seek a permanent injunction.

