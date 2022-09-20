© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Flash flood watch issued for Northern Arizona

Published September 20, 2022 at 6:15 AM MST
A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of Northern Arizona through Thursday as a low-pressure system impacts the region.

Forecasters expect widespread showers and thunderstorms to hit Northern Arizona Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with the greatest potential for flash flooding across Coconino, Navajo and Apache counties, especially in recent wildfire burn scars.

Officials advise people to stay away from creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes and recently burned areas if possible.

Low-water crossings may also experience flash flooding and can create deadly travel conditions.

Visit weather.gov/safety/flood for more information.

