NAU acquires collection of renowned landscape photographer David Muench

Northern Arizona University’s Cline Library has acquired a vast collection of photographs from the renowned nature photographer David Muench.

The work will be housed at the library’s Special Collections and Archives.

The California-born Muench has photographed the Southwest and northern Arizona extensively including areas in the Grand Canyon and on the San Francisco Peaks.

The collection includes transparencies, slides, framed exhibit pieces, publications and digital content that required multiple trucks and vans to move.

NAU archivists will prepare the work and eventually make it available for academic use. Muench is one of the preeminent American landscape photographers whose career has spanned 70 years.

He’s authored more than 60 books of his work and began his career in 1955 with his first cover of Arizona Highways at age 18.